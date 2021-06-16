Trust Iris, analysis and opinion | Technology

Video conferencing came a few years ago and they did it to stay. However, I believe that they have never been as important as in 2020 and what we have in 2021.

Due to the global situation, online classes, constant meetings, presentations and telecommuting, many of us have had to do with a camcorder for our day-to-day tasks, to talk with friends and family and, ultimately, to communicate.

And yes, companies also have these needs. In recent months we have talked about applications to turn any mobile into a camcorder, we have also analyzed webcams such as the Razer Kiyo Pro and, now, we are going with it Trust Iris analysis, a professional solution for companies.

Trust IrisSensor 1 / 2.5 “CMOS | 8.5 Mpx Resolution4K and 60 FPS AutofocusYesFOV120ºCconnectivityUSB-C to PC / Mac | USB-A for external microphoneSoftwareNo need, it is plug & playMicrophone built-inFour omni-directional microphones Cable length USB-C to USB-A 3 meters security screw LED indicator Yes, around the lens Dimensions and weight 601 x 141 x 115 mm | 2.2 kg Price 656 euros in PC Components

It looks like a sound bar and can be placed almost anywhere we want

Design matters on virtually any device, but in something like a camcorder it has a capital importance because we are going to have to place it on top, below or to the sides of the monitor, in support arms or wherever we can.

They are usually light and compact, but in this case there is no such limitation and, basically, we have a camera somewhat more similar to a compact soundbar. In fact, it will be able to be used as a loudspeaker with a more than acceptable level, but we’ll talk about that later.

The design is very, very simple. We have oval shapes in the plastic casing and in the back we find the ports. We have a USB-C that goes to the PC / Mac And the included cable is quite long: three meters with USB-C to USB-A.

We have a USB-A that serves to connect an external microphone, the power port, and the security slot. Trust has an external microphone that seems quite good quality, but it is something that is sold separately.

At the front we find the camera right in the central part, a camera with a very large lens that hides a small sensor and that we will be able to move according to our needs.

On the sides of the lens we have two crescents that indicate the status of the camera (if it is muted, emitting, plugged in) and a mesh that hides both the speaker and the four omni-directional microphones.

It is an elegant design that does not stick to the support surface Due to a base that lifts the unit a lot and that will allow us a generous inclination to place the camera both on a table and on a wall. And speaking of which, the package includes a bracket to anchor to the wall.

It is a simple design, but one that I like and that it weighs little, only 2.2 kilos, but I miss a universal thread for a tripod or some similar system.

You will not have to touch anything on the PC, since all the orders are given by the controller

One of the aspects that I liked the most, without a doubt, is the control. With different camcorders you must rely on software to control the various options. Yes, almost all of them are plug & play, but the normal thing is that focusing functions, field of view adjustment and other parameters can only be changed in the manufacturer’s software.

Here we have a camera that is plug-and-play with all functions thanks to the fact that the control is not done through a program, but with the remote control.

It is a very simple command, like the one we can find in any sound bar, and that it has everything you will need to control the image and audio during a meeting.

All the buttons are independent of the communication app we use except the ones for hanging up and receiving calls, which I have tried with FaceTime and Meet and which do not work with these applications.

The rest of the buttons, as I say, do not depend on the application and we will be able to turn off / on the camera, move the lens manually, choose the target tracking modes when speaking, control ‘macro’ actions, mute microphone / sound and raise / lower the volume, as well as control the dynamic range sensor.

This is very interesting because the most normal thing is that this camera is in a fixed point always connected to the same computer, but it can also be the situation that it connects to several computers and not depending on any software makes things much easier.

There are several of the actions that we will do with the remote that, natively, can be done with the different applications communication, but it is clear that command is a very positive point.

Now, once we set the desired parameters, we will not have to fiddle much … except for the image tracking modes.

Three picture modes to suit any conference room

I think that, beyond the sound quality and the microphones, the most important thing about this camera are the tracking modes of people both physically and digitally.

The lens can be moved manually, but also with the remote, so that it points where we want. We will be able to control the digital zoom and if you want to do this process manually, fine, but it is best to let the software do its thing.

And it is that, there are two very interesting follow-up programs. The first is the ‘Speaker’ mode whereby the camera will focus only on the person who is speaking. It is something that it does automatically and, in addition to centering the image on that person, it also zooms in.

It is a digital cutout that adds noise, yes, but it is interesting to visually isolate the person speaking. It also has an automatic motion tracking mode in case we move around the room.

The other automatic mode is the ‘Participant’. In this mode, the image is zoomed out as far as possible to cover the 120º field of view that the lens allows and, in this way, capture the different members of a conference table, for example.

If we are in this mode and the camera only sees one person, it will automatically do the same function as in the ‘Speaker’ mode.

Of course, if you do not want problems or communication to be chaotic (if several people speak at the same time, for example), you will always be able to leave fixed values ​​in manual mode, but I think that these automatisms are the ones that give meaning to the camcorder.

Good sound, versatile imaging, and somewhat simple microphones

And now is the time to show you how it works, as well as the quality that both the speakers and the camera itself give.

Let’s start with the image, since it is the main part. The CMOS sensor has a resolution of 8.51 megapixels and is 1 / 2.5 “in size.. It is not that it is too big a sensor, really, which works against a noiseless image when the room is not perfectly lit.

In fact, noise is a constant throughout the image both in full resolution and when applying a digital zoom, but it is something that is not far from what we are used to seeing in practically all camcorders on the market.

Small sensor equates to that noise indoors, almost every time, and the Trust Iris is no exception.

Even so, the image quality is good considering that the room in which it is placed will surely have good lighting, but here the resolution, as we have said, is not for making 4K calls, but for clipping in follow mode.

Also, keep in mind that video calls are surely made through programs with a 720p limit that, in addition, have a very, very low bitrate. So the image quality is fine, but I think the microphones are faulty.

Not only do they capture the voice with a metallic sound but, in the different tests carried out, there is a very strong white noise that should not be there. It appears from time to time and is not periodic, so I don’t know what can happen.

It doesn’t pick up a warm sound, but again, it does so with sufficient gain for the type of camera it is, a good thing for that part, but it also causes any background noise to sneak through the microphones.

On the other hand we have the loudspeaker and I liked this one. It lacks some bass, but I think it is a conscious decision so that a deep voice in a video call is not boosted by the speaker, making the talk somewhat complicated.

In addition, you will be able to use the Iris as if it were just another PC speaker, an audio output for videos, music and the video calls themselves, so it performs well in that role as a multi-service camera. In this regard, very good for Trust.

A professional solution for teleworking companies

In the end, You must be very clear (that’s how we had it when doing the analysis) that the Trust Iris may not be a camcorder for you. And, the image quality is very similar to that of consumer options that are more versatile on a day-to-day basis.

But for companies of any size, we believe that it is a very good solution for teleworking and meetings more common in these times in which yes, the pandemic remits, but where it seems that teleworking has come to stay.

I don’t like the quality of the microphones too much, especially since they do not filter the ambient noise at all, but the sound quality is good, I find it versatile as it can be used as a speaker (for example as a sound bar / camcorder to use in presentations) and although the image is not perfect, the angle and tracking modes work very well.

That it is plug & play and that everything is controlled with a remote is also a point in its favor, since it makes things much easier and you don’t have to fiddle with software. You simply connect it to the PC and go.

It is one of the most niche products that we have analyzed, but if you read us from a company that needs a conference tool and it has helped you, we are happy.