Trust GXT 160X Ture review in Spanish

We have thoroughly tested this gaming mouse and have found many virtues in it. Among others, that also house with reduced budgets.

Ambidextrous, the Trust GXT 160X Ture has seven programmable buttons, including two on the sides, customizable lighting from 25 matrices and adjustable speed between 200 and 4,500 dpi. So far, one more gaming mouse. But this model has another series of qualities that make it especially interesting according to its price. For example, its pads are made of metal, which ensures a very good sliding capacity as well as cleaning, when the time comes, fast and effective. Pads that, due to such a metallic condition, will not suffer wear (or, at least, insignificant).

It also integrates an internal memory module so that, if you take it to a friend’s house and connect it to their computer, you can use your settings / profile / macros from the beginning. Its exterior finish is in matt plastic with different lines for the LED strips of the aforementioned lighting; the cable is of the stranded type with a length of 1.8 m.

Personalization soft

To configure its different possibilities on a whim, you just have to download the associated software and dive through all the options. Yes, it is a mouse with extensive possibilities to customize it, both from the point of view of use and operation as well as decoration. Everything, very easy and intuitive.

Size and feel

It is a mouse of large overall dimensions, with the virtue that the two main buttons have a great length so that, once the hollow of the hand has been adapted, the fingertips have their due arrangement, regardless of how long they are .

The touch of these two main buttons as well as the rest of the switches is safe and effective; the latter are well located to access them without mistake.

Its clicks are not silent in style but discreet in sound; the wheel generates a very slight noise.

A relevant detail is that, even though it is ambidextrous, its overall design is not totally symmetrical; There are no buttons on the right side.

illumination

If you like your gaming mouse to offer a show of light and color, this Trust is a highly recommended option. If you prefer it 100% discreet, turn off its lighting, period. Between both extremes, multiple options of effulgence and colorful choreography.

Endurance

Trust says its GXT 160X Ture RGB is ready to withstand up to 50 million clicks without compromising its accuracy. Obviously, we have not been able to prove it. Yes, we have found that it is a consistent mouse and that it conveys a feeling of general robustness and precision in the aforementioned clicks.

Gadget thinks

In the world of gaming accessories and peripherals, for tastes, colors, never better said: a function that for one player is perfect, for another it will seem mediocre; one will believe that it is the best of the best, and another will consider it vastly improvable. It is an area where tastes, preferences and whims are fundamental. Just this has happened to us within the Gadget Lab, so we prefer to put the opinions in which all the members agree. And the first and foremost is that few mice are going to find, in its price range, with the features, functionalities and performance of this Trust. After the hours have passed with it in hand, you might want it to be heavier … or lighter; to slide with more diligence … or with less; that its accuracy could be better … or is perfect. The truth is that the Trust GXT 160X Ture RGB’s mission is to satisfy the largest possible number of gamers from a wide variety of customizations to adapt to the most intimate details of each one. Depending on the speed range and qualities, we think it is suitable for MMO or MOBA-type video games rather than FPS. But, in general, it is perfect for all gamers except the professional level. And it should not be forgotten that for precision, ergonomics and functions, it is also a perfectly recommended mouse for any computer task that has nothing to do with gaming. All this for a price, we repeat, of real impact.

Trust GXT 160X Ture RGB: technical sheet

Dimensions: 42 x 72 x 130 mm. Main unit weight: 122 gr. USB 2.0. DPI range: 200-4,500. Optical sensor. Acceleration 20 G. Programmable buttons: 7.

Trust GXT 160X Ture RGB: 29 euros (price as of October 31, 2020)

www.trust.com