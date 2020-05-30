15 minutes. Nayda Álvarez feels forgotten. While almost the entire United States (USA) was retreating to fight COVID-19, government workers invaded his house in South Texas to take measures for the construction of the Donald Trump border wall that, in exchange for only $ 100, he will expropriate the land where he saw his daughters grow.

“They are all over the county, this is still working even though I don’t think it’s an essential business.” This is explained by Álvarez, a 49-year-old teacher living in Laredo County, next to the border with Mexico.

Buried by a media avalanche

The inhabitants of the southern border of the United States, the most affected by President Trump’s electoral promise to build 800 kilometers of wall on the country’s border with Mexico, lament that the coronavirus has relegated their situation to oblivion.

Stories like that of Nayda Álvarez, to which the Government made a first offer of $ 100 -with the possibility of negotiating later- in exchange for the expropriation of their land, are buried under the informative avalanche that represents the most important pandemic in the last 100 years.

“Right now we are not being heard and things are happening, “said Álvarez.

Acceleration during the pandemic

Many organizations denounce that the Administration of Trump is taking advantage of this situation to accelerate the erection of the wall borderline with hardly any noise.

According to the Texas Civil Rights Project, since the first case of COVID-19 was detected in the US (on January 21) until the beginning of April 21 litigations were registered in Texas between border property owners and the Federal Government. In the same period last year there were none.

From this institution they point out that there could be many more cases. Those affected “only appear in court if they know that they have rights as owners and refuse to sign the papers” presented to them by the officials.

If they decide to take the legal route, owners will face two processes. The first, where the Administration will claim your right to enter the property. The second, for the subsequent expropriation.

Advantage “scoundrel”

The acceleration in the tasks of the border wall is something that has also been appreciated in the neighboring state of Arizona by Democratic Congressman Raúl Grijalva. He believes that this haste responds to Trump’s desire to deliver on your promise before the presidential election next November.

“They have taken a shameless advantage. Attention is now focused on the seriousness of this pandemic, on the seriousness of how we are going to recover the country’s economy, while contracts for the construction of the wall have been accelerated“This was explained by Grijalva, president of the Natural Resources Committee of the US House of Representatives.

Potential environmental impact

The federal legislator is also very concerned about the possible environmental repercussions that the barrier will have. This will cross some of the most important nature reserves from the south of the country, such as the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, in Arizona.

“The consequences are not known because the studies have not been done, we have nothing scientific to know exactly. All the consequences are going to be negative“the Democratic politician denounced.

This complaint is in line with that of many environmental organizations, which warn that the wall can end fauna and flora of some border regions and cause large floods and floods.

“The wall will cause flooding and extinction,” said Dan Millis, a member of the Sierra Club, the largest and oldest environmental organization in the US, with regret.

“Shot in the foot”

Millis confirmed that during the pandemic the works of this infrastructure have been continued or started in the four border states -New Mexico, Texas, Arizona and California- and that these will result in a serious economic impact and in the natural balance.

“Our economy is already in the worst recession since the Great Depression and with the highest levels of unemployment in 100 years. However, we are throwing money at a wall that is a shot in the foot at the border with our number one trading partner, Mexico. So economically and ecologically it is a disaster, “Millis said angrily.