Trump’s Voter Fraud Allegations Are “Bullshit,” Former Attorney General Barr Said

15 minutes. Former Attorney General of the United States (USA) William Barr, who held the post between February 2019 and December 2020 during the term of former President Donald Trump, described the former president’s accusations that there was electoral fraud in the 2020 elections as “nonsense”.

This was revealed by the book Betrayal, written by ABC News chief correspondent in Washington DC Jonathan Karl. The play will be published in November, but The Atlantic magazine published an excerpt this Sunday.

The text, which is based on a series of interviews with the former attorney general and his assistants, describes how Barr broke with Trump after the November presidential election, which was won by Democrat Joe Biden for alleged fraud.

Trump did not acknowledge Biden’s victory, claiming election fraud without providing evidence.

Barr told Karl that at that time he was faced with the dilemma of “take it or leave it” when justifying his decision to approve investigations into these allegations. They included unofficial inquiries that he carried out himself.

“If there was evidence of fraud, I had no reason to contain it (the investigations). But my suspects all the time were that there was nothing. It was all bullshit,” he said.

Barr also claimed that accusations by Trump and his associates that the vote counting machines were rigged to alter the direction of the vote for Biden are not true.

“We realized from the start that it was all just bullshit“, he said. Last December, Barr decided to break definitively with Trump by granting an interview to the news agency AP News to clarify that the Department that he directed had not seen” fraud on a scale that could have affected an outcome other than those elections”.

Pressure from all sides

After seeing the publication of the interview, Trump and Barr had a bitter meeting at the White House. The president exploded against him and asked “How the hell are you doing this to me? Why are you saying it?”, To which the attorney general replied: “Because it’s true.”

The president replied: “You must hate Trump, you must hate Trump.” talking about himself in the third person.

Trump scolded Barr for not indicting Biden’s son Hunter for his business in Ukraine.

Two weeks later, Barr submitted his resignation, while Trump continued to insist on his unfounded allegations that there was electoral fraud.

The book also exposes the pressure on Barr from the then leader of the Republican majority in the Senate Mitch McConnell (now from the minority in that chamber) to speak out against these allegations by Trump.

According to the former US Attorney General, McConnell conveyed to him that these accusations were hurting the country and the Republican Party.as well as the Conservatives’ efforts to win in the January Georgia special election, which were crucial in deciding who would take control of the Upper House.

McConnell later confirmed Barr’s claims to the book’s author.