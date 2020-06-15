© David Dee Delgado

The president led the military graduation at West Point.

President Donald trump He starred in two curious moments during his participation in the military graduation at West Point.

First, the president tried to drink water from a glass, but she had to push it with both hands, as if she had no strength.

In a second moment, when leaving the event, the president walked fearfully down the ramp, taking small steps, despite being accompanied by a military man.

Trump still hasn’t totally figured out how to drink water pic.twitter.com/IO8CDXmD9i – Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 13, 2020

In fact, a doctor of psychiatry said President Trump’s behavior was a neurological sign that required further study, including a brain scan.

« This is a persistent neurological sign that, combined with others, would be worrisome enough to require a brain scan. »wrote the Dr. Bandy Lee, a Yale psychiatrist, on Twitter.

This is a persistent neurological sign that, combined with others, would be concerning enough to require a brain scan. https://t.co/t2tfv1EAW6 – Bandy X Lee, MD, MDiv (@ BandyXLee1) June 13, 2020

On his way down the ramp, President Trump defended himself, noting that it was very steep, although the military officer who accompanied him walked calmly.

Trump descended to ramp extremely carefully at the end of his West Point speech today pic.twitter.com/uMG3KyB1V1 – Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 13, 2020

« The ramp I descended after my West Point graduation speech was very long and steep, had no handrails, and, most importantly, was very slippery, » said the Republican.

President Trump raises new concerns about his mental health.

MORE NEWS ON MSN: