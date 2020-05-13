United States President Donald Trump abruptly ended a press conference on the coronavirus after a tense exchange with two journalists.

During the press conference, Trump said that “no matter where you look at it, the United States is leading the world in the number of tests.”

He also stood next to a sign saying “The United States Leads the World in Evidence.”

spread the number of coronavirus tests. “data-reactid =” 15 “> CBS reporter Weijia Jiang, who identifies herself on Twitter as a” West Virginia Chinese, “asked Trump why his administration felt an urgent need to spread the number of coronavirus testing.

Why is that important? Why has it become a global competition for you if new cases continue to be diagnosed every day in the United States and lives are lost? ”Jiang asked.

President Donald Trump answered a question from the journalist saying that he should “ask China.” Source: CNN

Plus

The United States has become the epicenter of the coronavirus, with more than 1.3 million confirmed cases and more than 80,000 deaths.

“Well, lives are being lost all over the world,” Trump said in response to Jiang’s question.

“And maybe you should ask China. Do not ask me. Ask China that question. It’s okay? When I ask you that question, you may receive a very unusual response. ”

Then President Trump called another journalist, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, who allowed Jiang to intervene.

“Sir, why are you saying that specifically to me, that you should ask China?” Jiang asked, as Collins moved away from the microphone.

“I am not specifically telling anyone. I tell anyone who asks an unpleasant question like that, “Trump replied.

Jiang protested again but the president ignored her, pointing to a third reporter to ask a question, even though Collins already had the microphone to ask her question.

United States President Donald Trump held a press conference on coronavirus testing in the Rose Garden of the White House, holding a sign showing his administration’s response to COVID-19. Source: .

Plus

“But have you pointed me out?” Collins said as Trump dismissed her by calling the “next.”

President Trump said he had called another journalist, later identified as PBS White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor, because Collins did not respond.

“I just wanted to let my colleague finish,” Collins explained.

“But can I ask you a question?”

It was then that Trump decided to end the press conference in the Rose Garden.

“Ladies and gentlemen, thank you very much,” he said as he left the podium.

After the press conference, Jiang and Alcindor turned to Twitter to explain what happened.

@kaitlancollins& nbsp; allowed me to ask one more question after the president called her and then & nbsp;@Yamiche& nbsp; deferred to Kaitlan, “Jiang wrote in a retit from an Alcindor tweet.” data-reactid = “75”> “@ kaitlancollins allowed me to ask one more question after the president called her and then @Yamiche deferred Kaitlan, ”Jiang wrote in a retweet from an Alcindor tweet.

“I am lucky to work alongside them.”

@kaitlancollins allowed me to ask one more question after the president called her, and then @Yamiche deferred it to Kaitlan. I am lucky to work alongside them. https://twitter.com/yamiche/status/1259964038211141634… Why did Trump end the briefing at the White House? @weijia asked Trump why he saw this situation as “global competition” when 80,000 people have died. He said, “Ask China.” He tried to continue but did not allow @kaitlancollins to ask him his question. He called me, but I asked Kaitlin to ask his question, so Trump left.

Read more

Social media erupted in criticism of the president for his dramatic departure.

@weijia& nbsp; and & nbsp;@kaitlancollins& nbsp; scared @realDonaldTrump& nbsp; on stage, ”Lawrence O’Donnell tweeted.” data-reactid = “86”> “Two female journalists @weijia and @kaitlancollins scared @realDonaldTrump on stage,” Lawrence O’Donnell tweeted.

Meanwhile, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders called President Trump “quite pathetic.”

“Mr. Trump is a coward who takes down others to feel powerful,” Senator Sanders tweeted.

Many praised the three journalists for their solidarity.

2 female journalists @weijia and @kaitlancollins scared @realDonaldTrump on stage.

As CNN pointed out, that was not the first time that Jiang had been a victim of racism in the White House.

In March, the White House journalist explained on Twitter that an unidentified official called the coronavirus “Kung-Flu.”

“That makes me wonder what they call it behind my back,” he said.

According to the Associated Press, Jiang has worked for CBS News since 2015, was born in Xiamen, China, and emigrated to the United States with his family when he was two years old.

Monday’s briefing session aimed to highlight the availability of evidence for COVID-19 as the White House seeks to convince Americans that the country is safely reopening.

“Everyone should be able to get tested at this time,” Trump said, despite experts saying there is no ability to test on that scale.

Later, the officials clarified that “everyone who needs a test can take the test.”

Louise Cheer and Ash Cant“data-reactid =” 101 “>Louise Cheer and Ash Cant