FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida – President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club will partially reopen its members over the weekend as Florida continues to gradually lift its coronavirus quarantine.

In an email sent Thursday to members, the Beach Club restaurant, pool and hot tub at the Palm Beach resort will be reopened on Saturday after being closed for two months, but its main property, which includes hotel rooms, the most important eating area and the president’s private residence will continue to be closed. Members will have to practice social distancing and bring their own towels, and the chairs will be 1.82 meters (6 feet) from each other.

The Washington Post was the first outlet to spread the email. The Trump Organization did not immediately respond to a call for comment on the matter, and a security guard who answered the phone Thursday afternoon in Mar-a-Lago said no administrator was available.

Governor Ron DeSantis, a close ally of the president, is allowing the gradual resumption of activities, although the most affected counties in the south lag behind the rest in the state. Restaurants in Palm Beach County, like most of Florida, can operate at 25% capacity indoors and there must be a table distance of 1.82 meters (six feet) outdoors. DeSantis plans to increase the capacity limit to 50% in the near future. Bars and nightclubs are still closed.

Mar-a-Lago executives last month told authorities in Florida that they had decided to temporarily fire 153 employees because of the quarantine, a move Trump supported at the time.

“You can’t have hundreds of employees doing nothing,” the president said on April 21. “There are no clients. It is not allowed to receive clients ”.

