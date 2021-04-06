Trump’s fortune increased $ 300 million and ranks 1,299 among the richest



The former president recovers millions of dollars, but is still far from his fortune in 2016.

Photo: Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Although he has lost millions of dollars, the fortune of the former president Donald trump shows signs of recovery in the last year, as it went from $ 2.1 billion to $ 2.4 billion, according to Forbes.

That represents an increase of $ 300 million in one year, in the same period in which millions of Americans lost their jobs and saw their income reduced in the face of the pandemic of COVID-19.

Despite this increase in his fortune, the former president has not managed to recover the amount he had in 2016, when the first billionaire president of the United States was elected. At the time, his fortune was reported to be $ 3.7 billion.

The first downturn in the president’s fortune was in 2017, when it fell to $ 3.5 billion, but the next two years it remained at $ 3.1 billion.

In 2020, the Forbes list reported that the then president had lost almost an additional $ 1 billion, putting his fortune at $ 2.1 billion.

In a later report by the same magazine at the end of 2020 there was a recovery of $ 400 million dollars, but the total annual increase was $ 300 million.

Former President Trump’s finances are under investigation by the Manhattan prosecutor, Cyrus Vance, who managed to obtain in court the tax and financial reports of the former president.

The Republican has been questioned for not wanting to make his tax reports public, increasing suspicions that he has received funds irregularly.

Michael Cohen, who was the former president’s personal lawyer, cooperates in that investigation and said that his former boss “would not have good news”.

Forbes magazine highlights that “Most” of the Republican’s fortune “remains tied to New York City real estate”.

“Trump also owns golf courses and a wine cellar, and has leased his name to companies around the world,” the report states. “In 2019, he changed his official residence from Trump Tower in New York City to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach.”