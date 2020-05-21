New York, USA.

Michael Cohen, the former lawyer from the president of USA, Donald trump, will be released in fear of being infected by the coronavirus in the New York prison he is in, and he is expected to spend the remainder of his three-year sentence under house arrest.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Cohen will leave the Otisville prison in New York state this Thursday, sources familiar with the matter confirmed.

The Trump’s former lawyer In this way, it joins the 2,900 federal prisoners who have gone from prison to house arrest in recent weeks in an attempt to save people who would be at high risk if they were infected by the coronavirus and that they have little chance of committing crimes again.

Cohen, 53, has spent just a year in prison of the 3 who were convicted of violating campaign finance laws by paying money to women who claimed to have had relationships with Trump to buy their silence, in addition to tax evasion and false statements to a bank.

The lawyer’s release from prison comes at a time of confusion regarding the selection process for prisoners who are released by the pandemic, since prison officials have assured that they are giving priority to those who have complied with at least the half his sentence, or those who have 18 months or less left and have served 25 percent of their sentence, something Cohen does not do.

However, due to good behavior, his release date had been advanced to November 2021, making him a valid candidate.

His release comes two months after a New York judge denied Cohen’s request to remain homebound for the remainder of his imprisonment.

“After 10 months have passed since his prison term began, it is time for Cohen to accept the consequences of his criminal sentences for serious crimes that caused a lot of institutional damage,” said Justice William H. Pauley III at the time.

.