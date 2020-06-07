In an unusual reprimand, former Defense Secretary James Mattis criticized President Donald Trump on Wednesday for using military forces to quell protests near the White House, stating that his former boss is creating a “false conflict” between the military and civil society.

“I have seen this week’s events annoying and terrifying,” wrote Mattis.

The criticism attracted attention particularly because, broadly speaking, Mattis had remained out of the public eye since he retired as Defense Secretary in December 2018 for disagreeing with Trump’s policy around Syria. He had refused to speak out against Trump, saying he owed the country his silence as long as his former chief remained in power.

But he broke the silence after protests last week following the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody.

Mattis offered a scathing description of Trump’s walk to a church near the White House on Monday afternoon, where he posed with a Bible after security forces had cleared a mostly peaceful protest from the vicinity of the Lafayette Square.

He said that he never imagined “that the troops would be ordered, under any circumstances, to violate the rights of the citizenry, much less facilitate a photo shoot for the commander-in-chief, accompanied by military commanders.”

“In my entire life, Donald Trump is the first president who does not try to unite the American people, nor even pretends to try. Instead, it is trying to divide us, ”Mattis wrote in a statement released by The Atlantic. “We are witnessing the consequences of three years of this deliberate work. We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership. ”

Mattis asked Americans to join without Trump. “It will not be easy, as we have seen in recent days, but we owe it to our citizens; to past generations who shed blood to defend our promise; and our children, “he wrote.

About the protesters, Mattis said that Americans should not be distracted by that small number of people who have broken the law. He said that they have the right to demand that the country respect the words “Equal justice under the law” that are displayed in the Supreme Court.

“The protests are marked by tens of thousands of conscious people who insist that we respect our values: our values ​​as a people and our values ​​as a nation,” said Mattis.

The former official was particularly irritated by the use of force to repel protesters so Trump could go to the church in San Juan the day after it was damaged in a fire during the protests.

“We know that we are better than the abuse of executive power that we saw in Lafayette Square. We must reject and hold those in government who mocked our Constitution accountable, ”added Mattis.

A day after Trump announced the withdrawal of all American troops from Syria, where they had teamed up with locals to fight the Islamic State group, Mattis tried unsuccessfully to persuade the president to the contrary, so he resigned. Trump was quick to criticize Mattis, saying he was a failure. Then he falsely claimed that he had fired him.

“What has he done for me?” Trump asked on January 2. “How did you do it in Afghanistan? No good. I’m not happy with what he’s done in Afghanistan, and I shouldn’t be. “