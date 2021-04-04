Trump’s controversial call to boycott companies like Coca-Cola, Delta and Citigroup



Trump is asking his supporters to punish companies that reject election restrictions.

Photo: Go Nakamura / / Getty Images

The ex-president Donald trump called on Republicans and their supporters to boycott various businesses amid controversy over new voting laws, such as in Georgia.

“For years, radical left Democrats have played dirty boycotting products when something from that company is made or stated in any way that offends them.”, accuses the ex-president.

The Republican launched a few months ago against those who sought to boycott Goya for the support of his CEO, Robert Unanue, to the former president, who has criticized Latino immigrants, who are the main market for that company’s products.

“Now they are going big with the WOKE CANCELLATION CULTURE and our sacred choices.”Trump said. The message came as part of the Save America PAC.

Among the companies calling for a boycott are Coca-Cola, Delta Air Lines and Citigroup, but there are others who question the reforms in Georgia, mainly SB 202.

“It’s finally time for Republicans and Conservatives to fight back, we have more people than them, by far! Boycott the Major League Baseball, Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines, JPMorgan Chase, ViacomCBS, Citigroup, Cisco, UPS and Merck… I won’t go back to your products until they give in. We can play a better game than them, ”he said.

MLB moved the All-Star Game out of Georgia in protest of the law and, of course, the former president asked to boycott that organization.

The new law in Georgia has been singled out for impacting the voting of certain groups, such as African Americans and other minorities, by requiring additional identification information and prohibiting the distribution of food and water to people within 150 feet of a location. vote.