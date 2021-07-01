Trump’s company will be charged this Thursday for tax crimes

15 minutes. New York prosecutors are scheduled to file criminal charges on Thursday against the company of former US President Donald Trump and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, for alleged tax crimes, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) said on Wednesday.

The accusations would be the first resulting from investigations into the Trump Organization that have been open for three years in the Big Apple and that the former president has always denounced as part of a “witch hunt” against him.

According to the newspaper, which cites anonymous sources familiar with the case, the defendants are scheduled to appear before a judge on Thursday afternoon.

Among the defendants will not initially be Trump, according to his lawyer told the WSJ, but it is expected that Weisselberg, a key figure in the company and whom prosecutors have been trying to convince to cooperate with the investigation, according to several sources.

According to the newspaper, the financial director of the Trump Organization would have rejected those proposals and will be charged with charges related to tax evasion, after the Prosecutor’s Office has studied for months whether he and other company employees illegally avoided paying taxes on some compensation they received such as vehicles, apartments, or tuition in private schools.

If prosecutors can show that the company consistently evaded paying taxes, they could file more serious charges, the WSJ adds.

Investigations into the former US president’s company have accelerated in recent months. Several executives have been called to testify before a grand jury in preparation for the possible indictments.

Multiple crimes

The investigations cover possible tax fraud, insurance and other criminal offenses allegedly committed by Trump.

These could include inflated appraisals, unjustified allowances, and duplicate bookkeeping to reduce canceled taxes.

The Manhattan prosecutor, Cyrus Vance, achieved a great triumph last February, when he gained access to years of Trump’s tax returns after a long legal battle in which the Supreme Court ended up rejecting the arguments of the former president for those documents kept confidential.

The Prosecutor’s Office has also been investigating the secret payments that the Trump electoral campaign made to the porn actress Stormy Daniels.

The actress received the money to prevent her from making public an alleged sexual relationship with the then presidential candidate. This is because the event could violate New York State law.

In May, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that she was joining the criminal avenue opened by Vance. The decision was made while developing a parallel civil investigation into Trump’s company

Trump resigned from day-to-day management of the company while in the White House, but it is unclear what role he plays now.

The mogul continues to own the organization through a trust managed by his older sons and Weisselberg.

The former Republican president has denied the accusations and has denounced that it is a persecution of the Democrats.