Trump’s company could face criminal charges in New York

MiamiMundo / AP

Manhattan prosecutors are considering filing criminal charges against Donald Trump’s company soon, stemming from a lengthy investigation into the former president’s business transactions.

The New York Times, citing sources familiar with the matter, reported that charges could be brought against the Trump Organization even next week related to fringe benefits the company gave top executives, such as the use of apartments and cars, and the payment of school fees.

Ron Fischetti, an attorney for the Trump Organization, said he met virtually with prosecutors Thursday for about an hour and a half to try to convince them not to bring a formal criminal charge against the company, but noted that it would not be unexpected for there to be charges.

“The charges are absolutely outrageous and unprecedented, if indeed they are brought. This is just to get back at Donald Trump, ”he told The Associated Press on Friday. “We are going to plead not guilty and we are going to file a request for their dismissal.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office declined to comment.