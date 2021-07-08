Trump’s club must pay $ 400,000 to sell alcohol over to drunk, who crashed and in whose accident his father died



Former President Trump’s golf clubs, including the one in Bedminster, may have lost their alcohol sales licenses.

Photo: Drew Angerer / .

The former president’s golf club Donald trump in Colts Neck, NJ, he agreed to pay a $ 400,000 fine, due to he continued to sell alcohol to a man who later let him drive and suffered an accident that killed his father.

If they refused, that club, which is one of three that the Trump Organization has in the entity, they would have requested their respective licenses for the sale of alcohol.

The case was brought by the state’s Liquor Control Division, which threatened the liquor licenses of the former president’s three facilities in New Jersey, NJ.com reported.

“The former president’s golf club did not contest the charges and accepted the fine, as well as the employee training service from a nationally recognized organization “, indicates the report.

The company must comply with a prohibition until December 31 to sell any alcoholic beverage in “carts”, which are taken to the guest tables.

The prosecutors’ request was to withdraw the license of the ex-president’s three golf clubs, including Bedminster – where you currently reside temporarily – and Pine Hill, said state attorney general Gurbir Grewal.

The case that led to this legal problem for the Trumps was that of Andrew Halder of Woodcliff Lake, who had been served alcohol in a cart before leaving the Colts Neck club on August 30, 2015.

“His car overturned after hitting the curb on a ramp,” according to the report. In the mishap his father, Gary, was thrown from the car and later died. “Halder was charged with vehicular manslaughter and other crimes.”