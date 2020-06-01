The effort by U.S. President Donald Trump to regulate content moderation for social media companies could face an uphill battle on the part of regulators who said earlier that they cannot oversee the conduct of internet companies.

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chairman Ajit Pai did not endorse Trump’s proposal on Thursday, but said in a written statement “that this debate is important” and added that the FCC “will carefully review any petition for creating rules “.

In August 2018, Pai said he expected social media companies to embrace free speech, but he did not see an FCC role in regulating sites like Facebook, Google, Alphabet, and Twitter.

“They will not be regulated in terms of freedom of expression,” said Pai. “The government is not here to regulate these platforms. We don’t have the power to do that.”

Trump signed a decree on Thursday, ordering the Commerce Department’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration to request the FCC to write rules that clarify the legal protections of social media companies under Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act .

Section 230 protects Internet companies from liability for illegal content posted by users and allows removal of legal but objectionable posts.

Another obstacle is time. The FCC will spend at least a few months analyzing and probably seeking public comment before potentially writing the proposed regulations. It may take a year or more to finalize any rule, long after the November presidential election.

Trump wants the FCC to “propose regulations quickly” to determine what constitutes “good faith” by companies in removing some content. He also wants Congress to repeal Section 230 protections.

Democratic FCC commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel suggested that making the FCC “the police of the president’s speech is not the answer. It’s time for Washington to speak for the First Amendment.”

