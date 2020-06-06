(Bloomberg) – U.S. President Donald Trump’s promise that his phase one trade deal with China would provide a $ 36.5 billion bonanza in the election year for his rural base was always overstated. Now it seems that it will never be fulfilled.

Trump has again attacked China. The growing economy of the Asian nation was stalled for months by the coronavirus pandemic, reducing its import demand. Furthermore, a fall in Brazil’s currency is causing the products of one of the main US international agricultural competitors. be cheaper.

“There is absolutely no chance” of reaching the purchase commitment announced in January when the deal was reached, says Joe Glauber, a former chief economist for the US Department of Agriculture. “They are so far”.

The deal is caught amid mounting tensions between the United States and China. With anti-China sentiment mounting between the two parties in Congress because of the coronavirus pandemic and Beijing’s treatment of Hong Kong, the president and his advisers have discussed whether to withdraw from the deal. However, Trump decided last week not to abandon the phase one agreement, at least for now. The Chinese authorities have given no indication that they plan to sink the deal.

The president hailed the deal on Friday as “a great trade deal,” but suggested that China’s actions to deal with the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan have deteriorated its outlook.

“The ink was not dry in that deal when the plague appeared,” Trump said at the White House. “So I think I see the trade deal a little differently than I did three months ago.”

Trump later threatened during a visit to Maine to impose new unspecified tariffs on some Chinese products, as well as cars made in the European Union, unless those trade partners reduce tariffs on the American lobster. He said, without elaborating, that he would hit China with tariffs on “something they sell that is very valuable to them.”

Beijing’s response remains ambiguous. Chinese government officials at one point told major state agricultural companies to pause purchases of some American agricultural products while Beijing evaluates the conflict, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News. Nonetheless, state buyers continued to buy US soybeans this week.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said China bought soybeans worth $ 185 million on Monday and Tuesday. At a virtual event held Thursday by the New York Economic Club, he said China is honoring its commitments under the pact despite the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and feeling “very good” about the new developments.

“At this point it appears to be primarily a political stance,” says Veronica Nigh, trade economist for the American Farm Bureau Federation, the country’s largest general agricultural organization. “We hope that the parties can reach a place where the advance of phase one is not jeopardized.”

Despite such optimism, there is a long way to go. Last week, the United States Department of Agriculture lowered its forecast for exports of agricultural products to China by $ 1 billion, based on lower demand.

The USDA’s forecasts are based on the federal fiscal year, which ends September 30, leaving out the months after the fall harvest, when the United States exports more actively. In the past seven years, 47% of U.S. agricultural exports to China were in the last three months of the year, according to Nigh’s analysis of the USDA data.

But the USDA forecast is for $ 8 billion in sales to China during the first nine months of this year, meaning that another $ 28.5 billion will be required in the last quarter to fulfill Trump’s promise of $ 36.5 billion for the year. . The total for the last quarter would be more than double the largest exports recorded in that period, US $ 12.4 billion in 2013.

China bought $ 4.65 billion in US agricultural products in the first four months of the year, just slightly more than $ 4.3 billion in the same period last year, amid a trade war.

An analysis by the Peterson Institute concluded that US exports of agricultural products to China are running at only 38% of the pace set in the trade agreement.

Trump, whose overwhelming support in rural areas was crucial to his narrow electoral victory, has courted what he calls “patriotic farmers” throughout his presidency. His 2020 campaign strategy thus far has emphasized holding enthusiasm among his most ardent supporters, especially as national and state polls increasingly show him lagging behind Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Potential charge

But the phase one agreement, signed nearly five months ago, went from being a cornerstone of his reelection bid to a possible political burden, as the pandemic sharpens the relationship between the United States and China.

Trump’s response has been another bailout for farmers. After the president authorized consecutive commercial bailouts totaling $ 28 billion over two years, the Administration in April announced a $ 19 billion bailout for farmers, using money that Congress allocated in its latest relief package for the coronavirus. More help is expected in the next virus spending bill that Congress considers.

Although the outlook for farmers improved in May, as details of the new aid package were revealed, according to the Purdue University / CME Group Inc. Agricultural Sentiment Index, producers seek to maintain their market share in the second largest economy in the world.

Agricultural organizations have held out hope that China will abide by the terms of the agreement.

“China is in great need of reliable and affordable sources of pork,” said Jim Monroe, spokesman for the National Council of Pork Producers, in an emailed statement. The pig herd of the Asian nation has been devastated by African swine fever.

“We hope that the United States and China maintain a productive dialogue,” he added.

The phase one trade agreement does not include public benchmarks to measure sales during the year, only the minimum purchase commitment for the end of the year, which will increase to more than US $ 40,000 million for the second year.

Purchase commitments always seemed “high” to farmer groups and trade analysts, but that did not lessen enthusiasm for the deal, Nigh said.

“Everyone was and still is excited about the direction,” said Nigh. “There were many different opinions on whether the number was achievable, but everyone was satisfied with the result.”

Original Note: Trump Bet on 2020 China Farm Bonanza Teeters on Edge of Collapse

