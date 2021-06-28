Trump’s Attorney General Calls His Election Fraud Allegations Nonsense

Former US President Donald Trump. (Photo: . / EPA / DAVID MAXWELL)

Former US Attorney General William Barr, who served between February 2019 and December 2020 during the term of former President Donald Trump, called the accusations of the now ex-president that there was electoral fraud in the 2020 elections as “nonsense”.

This is revealed in the book Betrayal, written by the chief correspondent of ABC News in Washington DC, Jonathan Karl, which will be published in November and of which the magazine The Atlantic has published an extract this Sunday. The text, which is based on a series of interviews with the former attorney general and his assistants, describes how Barr broke with Trump after last November’s presidential election, which was won by Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump did not acknowledge Biden’s victory, claiming election fraud without providing evidence. Barr told Karl that at the time he was faced with a “take it or leave it” trade-off in justifying his decision to approve investigations into these fraud allegations, which included unofficial inquiries he conducted himself.

We realized early on that it was all just nonsense William Barr

“If there was evidence of fraud, I had no reason to contain it (the investigations), but my suspects all the time were that there was nothing. It was all bullshit, “he said. Barr also claimed that accusations by Trump and his associates that the vote counting machines had been rigged to alter the direction of the vote in favor of Biden are not true.

“We realized from the beginning that it was all just nonsense,” said Barr, who last December decided to break definitively with Trump by granting an interview to the AP News news agency to clarify that the Department he headed had not seen “fraud. on a scale that p …

