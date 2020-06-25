THURSDAY, 06/25/2020 13:06

MenuNoticiasVideosLocalesNight ReportPoliciacaPoliticaDenunciaciónNacionalInternacionalUnited StatesClimaDeportesTigresRayadosModel of the dayLiga MXUEFANFLSexican selectionShowsLife and styleContactoA + what you seeTVLiveDiginalActivities> 2017 m.

The United States elections next November will be decisive for migration. If reelected, Donald Trump in the presidency would put at risk more than 700 thousand young people born in that country, of which 540 thousand are of Mexican origin.

INFO7

comments

Name

Commentary

AddINFO7My AccountNewsletterSPECIALSNight ReportNo WordsEN LIVEINFO7 News

A + What you see

SERVICESRSS

Mobile Info7

INFO7 on Facebook

INFO7 on Twitter

Local news

National

International

Weather

sports

Shows

INFORMATIONSearch

Contact us

Job Bank

About

Notice of Privacy

* Copyright © 2020 – All rights reserved. Registration or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy.