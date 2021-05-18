Trump would have been receiving a presidential pension since January

May 18, 2021

0

Former United States President Donald Trump would have received $ 65,600 in pension payments since he left office in January this year, Business Insider reported on Monday, citing a spokesman for the General Services Administration of that country.

As part of a campaign promise, during his presidency, Trump followed his rule of not accepting a taxpayer-funded salary while in office. Instead, he used the money for services like the National Park Service.

Business Insider noted that there is actually no clarity on whether Trump kept a salary in office and would be receiving a taxpayer-funded pension in which he had raised more than $ 65,000.

Former presidents are not required by the constitution to accept a pension. His net worth is estimated to be about $ 2.3 billion, according to Bloomberg. However, representatives for Trump and the General Services Administration did not immediately respond to Axios’ request for comment.

0