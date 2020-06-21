© Chip Somodevilla

President Donald trump As soon as this weekend, it would be signing a new executive order that would extend and extend the current suspension of some of the immigration legal for what remains its mandate.

The new executive order to keep frozen asylum and permanent residence procedures or Green card would include the suspension of H-1B visas that are granted to foreigners to occupy jobs that require specialized labor, mainly professionals in the field of technology. L-1 visas that are intended for executives working for large corporations would also be canceled.

Trump is arguing that the measure is to protect the jobs of Americans due to the high unemployment rate caused by the coronavirus pandemic as well as to boost the economic recovery, according to press reports that cite sources familiar with the White House plan. .

It is also contemplated to suspend the H-2B visas that allow foreigners to hold temporary jobs in the service and construction sectors, and J-1 visas which grants work permits to immigrants who are academic researchers, teachers and students who participate in school and cultural exchange programs

Although the order is not expected to immediately affect those already in the United States, the Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS), which is the agency in charge of processing the applications, has also suspended the processes of permanent residence for those who live in the country.

This new executive order could be extended again once it expires and should President Trump be reelected.