© Provided by Agencia .

The announcement by US President Donald Trump that he had urged to stop the number of tests for the coronavirus has caused stupefaction and frontal criticism in the country at a time when the cases are rebounding and the number of deceased is close to 120,000.

« The tests are a double-edged sword. When you do so many tests, you are going to find more people, you are going to find more cases. So I said to my people: ‘Stop the tests, please, » Trump said Saturday in an act. election in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the first since the arrival of the pandemic in the United States. in March.

The president’s surprising words come at a time of a rebound in coronavirus cases in the country, which has already registered more than 2.2 million confirmed cases and is close to 120,000 deaths, amid the progressive reopening of economic activity.

This Friday and Saturday the confirmed cases of contagion daily in the US they exceeded 30,000 for the second consecutive day, something that had not happened for a month and a half.

And it is that the focus of the pandemic in the American territory has now shifted from the battered east coast to other states in the south and west of the country.

Florida, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Utah, Washington, Nevada and Missouri recorded daily records of new cases this Saturday.

OUTRAGE BETWEEN THE DEMOCRATIC OPPOSITION

The reaction among the Democratic opposition was swift and since the campaign of his presumed rival in the November presidential elections, former Vice President Joe Biden, the comment was described as « an outrageous moment that will be remembered for a long time. »

« President Trump just admitted that he is putting politics ahead of the economic security and well-being of Americans, even just as we have recorded the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in nearly two months and 20 million workers have no employment, « said Kate Bedingfield, deputy director of the Biden campaign in a statement.

Also, Atlanta Mayor Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms, considered one of Biden’s possible options to be chosen as a vice presidential candidate, said the Trump rally was « an embarrassment. »

« He starts to give the best of himself and when about 120,000 people have lost their lives to COVID-19 and he dares to speak about that he has ordered to slow down the tests. He is crazy, » Bottoms said in an interview on the network. CNN

IRONY AND SILENCE OF TRUMP

Since the Trump government, the reaction has been to try to lower the profile and downplay the president’s proposal.

« Obviously, he was joking. We are leading the world in tests and we have conducted more than 25 million, » said a White House official, who asked to remain anonymous.

Along the same lines, Peter Navarro, Trump’s commercial adviser, said that the comment « was ironic and at a slight moment of the electoral act. »

Meanwhile, the president remained silent in his usually loquacious Twitter account and dedicated Sunday’s day to one of his passions, golf, at the private club he owns in Virginia, just outside Washington.

The Tulsa (Oklahoma) rally was held in a climate of tension before medical experts warned of the risk of a massive act in the midst of a pandemic.

Although fewer people finally came than expected, just over 6,000 people, despite promises by the Trump campaign to gather almost 20,000 people on the premises.

.