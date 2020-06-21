President Donald Trump’s surprising words come as the coronavirus cases in the United States pick up

The American President’s announcement, Donald Trump, that he had urged to stop the number of tests coronavirus It has provoked stupefaction and frontal criticism in the country at a time when cases rebound again and the death toll is around 120 thousand.

The tests are double-edged sword. When you do so many tests, you will find more people, you will find more cases. So I said to my people: ‘Stop the tests, please,” Trump said Saturday at an election ceremony in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the first since the arrival of the pandemic in the United States in March.

The surprising words of the president come at a time of rebound in coronavirus cases in the country, which already registers more than 2.2 million confirmed cases and is close to 120,000 deaths, amid the progressive reopening of economic activity.

This Friday and Saturday the confirmed cases of contagion daily in the United States exceeded 30 thousand for the second consecutive day, something that had not happened for a month and a half.

And it is that the focus of the pandemic in the American territory has now shifted from the battered east coast to other states in the south and west of the country.

Florida, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Utah, Washington, Nevada and Missouri recorded daily records of new cases this Saturday.

Outrage Among Democrats

The reaction among the Democratic opposition was swift and since the campaign of his presumed rival in the November presidential elections, former Vice President Joe Biden, the comment was described as “an outrageous moment that will be remembered for a long time.”

President Trump just admitted that he is putting politics ahead of Americans’ economic security and well-being, even just as we have recorded the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in nearly two months and 20 million workers are unemployed. “He stressed Kate Bedingfield, Biden’s deputy campaign manager in a statement.

Also, the Mayor of Atlanta, the Democrat Keisha Lance BottomsConsidered one of Biden’s possible options to be chosen as a vice presidential candidate, he noted that the Trump rally was “a disgrace.”

He begins to give the best of himself and when nearly 120,000 people have lost their lives to COVID-19 and he dares to speak that he has ordered to slow down the tests. It’s crazy, “said Bottoms in an interview on CNN

Trump’s irony and silence

Since the Trump government, the reaction has been to try to lower the profile and downplay the president’s proposal.

Obviously, he was joking. We are leading the world in tests and we have carried out more than 25 million, ”said a White House official, who asked to remain anonymous.

Along the same lines, Peter Navarro, Trump’s commercial adviser, said that the comment “was ironic and at a slight moment of the electoral act.”

Meanwhile, the president remained silent in his usually loquacious Twitter account and dedicated Sunday’s day to one of his passions, golf, at the private club he owns in Virginia, just outside Washington.

Tulsa rally (Oklahoma) was held in a climate of tension before medical experts’ warnings of the risk implied by a massive act in the midst of a pandemic.

Although fewer people finally came than expected, just over 6,000 people, despite promises by the Trump campaign to gather almost 20,000 people on the premises.

With information from .