The Trump administration will not invoke federal authority over the National Guard for now, national security adviser Robert O’Brien said on Sunday, as protests erupted in several US cities after the death of an unarmed black man in police custody in Minneapolis this week. last.

“We are not going to federalize the Guard at the moment. But, if necessary, we have more military resources that can be deployed … if governors and mayors need and are unable to control the situation,” O’Brien told reporters at the White House, saying that law enforcement decisions should rest with governors and mayors.

“We will do what governors or mayors need to maintain control of their cities,” he added.

Civil unrest increased in the last few days after George Floyd’s death on Monday, which was shown on video, with the black man being asphyxiated while a white Minneapolis policeman knelt on his neck.

The National Guard said in a statement on Sunday that 5,000 of its soldiers and airmen were activated in 15 states and Washington DC, but that “state and local police agencies remain responsible for security”.

Another 2,000 National Guard troops are ready to be activated if necessary, the statement said.

