Trump withdraws the US from the Open Skies treaty. The United States announced Thursday its intention to withdraw from the 35-nation Open Skies treaty allowing unarmed surveillance flights over member countries, the latest move by the Donald Trump government to withdraw from a major global deal.

The White House said Russia has repeatedly violated the terms of the pact. Senior officials indicated that the withdrawal will formally take place in six months, under the terms of the treaty.

“I think we have a very good relationship with Russia. But Russia did not adhere to the treaty. So until they comply, we will withdraw, “United States President Donald Trump told reporters.

The president said that there was “a very good chance that we will have a new agreement or something so that this agreement is effective again.”

In Moscow, the state RIA news agency quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko as saying that Russia has not violated the treaty and that nothing prevents further talks on technical issues that Washington calls violations.

NATO allies and other countries like Ukraine have pressured Washington to remain in the treaty, so Trump’s decision could exacerbate tensions within the alliance.

The Open Skies treaty, proposed by US President Dwight Eisenhower in 1955, was signed in 1992 and entered into force in 2002. The idea is to allow member countries to conduct surveillance flights over each other to build trust.

Some experts fear that the United States’ departure from the treaty, which will stop Russian overflights in that country, could lead to the withdrawal of Moscow, ending the overflights in Russia of the remaining members, weakening European security when the backed separatists by the Kremlin they control parts of Ukraine and Georgia.

The 35 member states of the Open Skies treaty are: Germany, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Denmark, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, United States, Estonia, the Russian Federation, Finland, France, Georgia , Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Norway, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, the Czech Republic, Romania, Sweden, Turkey and Ukraine.