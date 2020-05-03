Donald trump

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, signed an executive order Monday that prohibits the hoarding and rising prices of medical equipment and supplies to treat and prevent the coronavirus.

Specifically, the order “will prohibit the hoarding of vital medical equipment and supplies, such as disinfectants, masks and personal protective equipment,” said the informative session of the coronavirus working group, according to the CNN television network.

Thus, Trump has indicated that the Department of Health and Human Services will designate certain items as “scarce”, so it will be a crime to store them. “Very simply, we will not allow anyone to exploit the suffering of American citizens for their own benefit,” he explained.

The United States Attorney General, William Bar, has specified that the Department of Justice has collected evidence of hoarding and price increases of medical and health resources authorized under the Defense Production Act, a Cold War regulation that confers on the American president “powers of war” to accelerate domestic production of medical supplies.

Barr has detailed that the executive order signed by Trump provides “the authority to tackle, if necessary, the hoarding that threatens the supply of those necessary medical and health resources.”

In this context, he has clarified that the rule will not affect American citizens who have stored toilet paper or other similar items.

“I want to emphasize that we are not talking about consumers or businesses that store supplies for their own operations,” he said. “We are talking about people who are hoarding these goods and materials on an industrial scale with the purpose of manipulating the market and, ultimately, making unexpected profits,” Barr riveted.

The United States is already the third country most affected by the global Covid-19 pandemic, after China and Italy, with almost 44,000 confirmed cases and more than 500 deaths. The coronavirus has left more than 378,000 affected and more than 16,000 fatalities worldwide.

