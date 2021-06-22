Trump wins court for pushing through BLM protesters in Lafayett Square



In June 2020, Trump had this controversial photo taken with a Bible in hand.

Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / . / .

The ex-president Donald trump defeats her political opponents again, after the judge Dabney L. Friedrich, of Washington, DC, will dismiss the accusations against the president, other collaborators, and various agencies for the withdrawal of protesters from Black Lives Matter (BLM).

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), BLMS and other activists promoted the lawsuit against the former president for authorizing an unprovoked attack on protesters in Lafayette Square last year, amid national mobilizations for the murder of George floyd.

The prosecuting party claims that the Trump Administration used unnecessary force to allow a photo shoot of the former president holding a Bible outside the historic San Juan Church.

However, Judge Friedrich called the accusations “too speculative.”

The former attorney general joined the lawsuit William Barr, who was there on the day of the events, as well as law enforcement agencies.

The Department of Justice asked the judge to dismiss the lawsuit for the events that occurred in June 2020, ruling out a “conspiracy” that included the head of the Department of Defense, Mark Esper.

Judge Friedrich ruled that federal defendants, such as then-District Attorney Barr and the then Acting Chief of the Park Police, Gregory T. Monahan, are immune from civil lawsuits, due to individual demonstrations.

The lawsuit, however, will advance federal restrictions on protests, protected under the First Amendment.

The repligue of at least a thousand protesters allowed the former president to move towards the church to take a picture with a Bible in his hand, but with his act, instead of helping to reconcile the protests on racial issues, he received criticism and accusations of repression attempts .