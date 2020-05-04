Trump will be re-elected in November, says an asparagus doctor. A rather peculiar seer assures that Trump will win the November elections. And to go through another impeachment!

Trump will be re-elected in November, says an asparagus doctor. It turns out that Trump is stressed by the race for the November elections and there is a good lady who already knows what is going to happen.

Some people read the stars, others read the tea leaves, but a woman in Bath, England, reads asparagus spears.

She is a seer, but she is not one we know, like Mhoni Seer. This is a ‘sparragologist’ or ‘asparamancer’.

This 64-year-old asparagus reader, or ‘asparamancer’, named Jemima Packington, and known as Mystic Veg, has put out her vegetables for the month of May, which is National Asparagus Month and predicts that Trump will be reelected and then will be charged again.

Packington throws asparagus to the ground and makes predictions from the patterns they make. “I am the only asparamancer in the world, and I make predictions with asparagus,” he said. “You throw an asparagus, you don’t throw it, and the asparagus creates patterns on a flat surface. And then, from the patterns created, I can make predictions, ”he tells SomersetLive.

Jemima Packington, is an ‘asparamancer’, and she has cast her vegetables for the month of May – which is National Asparagus Month. Tthttps: //t.co/kAejSZXsK5 – FRANK 107.5 (@FRANKFMMAINE) May 4, 2020

Among his predictions: Donald Trump will win re-election in November, but will also be charged and “expelled from office”; a smooth Brexit, more real babies and a real death.

While appearing on the British ITV show “This Morning” on May 1, Packington threw in some asparagus, noting: “May’s prediction shows a letter V and a letter E showing that we will have a double celebration during the upcoming bank holiday.”

“The small buds you see in the background indicate soft drinks of the alcoholic variety, so we will all have a great time. Also, the asparagus that is featured indicates that there really is good news for all of us this month. ”

Among her predictions for 2020, one predicts that Donald Trump will win a second term as President of the United States, but that he will again face impeachment charges and be removed from office.

He also says he expects more real births but also a duel this year.

According to SommersetLive, Packington’s predictions have been eerily accurate in the past, correctly predicting Brexit and a victory at the England Cricket World Cup.