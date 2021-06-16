Trump will visit the border with Mexico on June 30

Donald trump and the governor of Texas, Greg abbott, will visit the United States-Mexico border on next June 30.

According to him official statement, former President Trump accepted an invitation from the governor and commented that he will be in charge of visiting the border to promote the construction of the wall, now a project of the government of Republican Abbott.

As we told you a few days ago, the Abbott government announced that within the budget has planned continue with the construction of a wall on the Mexican border to prevent people from crossing.

Trump speaks in the same message as its successor in the presidency of the United States, Joe Biden, ‘inherited the strongest and safest border in the entire history of the United States’.

@linda_lingle President Donald Trump has accepted Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s invitation

to come to the US-Mexican border on June 30, 2021. pic.twitter.com/2MGcVhZwfx – Ken Kenyon (@tallkenyon) June 16, 2021

Texas plans to build wall with Mexico

The current governor of Texas, the Republican Greg abbott, keeps a tough anti-immigration policy and he was one of the main promoters of Trump’s immigration policy.

Abbott assures that the border with Mexico is in crisis and is out of control.

Now the migrants who are arrested within Texas they could face charges such as trespassing, human trafficking, property damage or even drug trafficking.

Trump’s last visit to the Mexican border

On January 12, Trump made his last official visit to the US border in Texas, where he defended the construction of the wall.

The former Republican president He made the fight against immigration, legal and illegal, one of the priorities of his mandate and shortly after his victory in 2016 he ordered the construction of a wall along some 3,200 kilometers of the border with Mexico.

But in four years the works consisted mainly of improvements or reinforcements of existing barrier structures.

Trump, banned from social media and held at his residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, continues to be very influential within the Republican Party and regularly disseminates, through press releases, his sympathies or criticisms. He also suggests that he could run for a new term in 2024.

Since leaving the White House, he has participated in the Conservative Annual Convention (CPAC) in late February and the North Carolina Republican Party convention in early June.

emb