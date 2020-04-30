The president of the United States declared that he plans to travel to Arizona in the near future due to an industrial matter

Notimex –

United States.- The president of United States, Donald trump, said this Wednesday that “it will begin to move” with travels to the country’s entities, among them will visit Arizona next week, amid the contingency for the pandemic of COVID-19.

In a press conference from the White House, the president was questioned about whether he will start leaving the presidential compound soon, to which he replied that he plans to go to Arizona for an industrial matter.

Trump also mentioned that he is planning to visit Ohio very soon and “we will start moving” so that, in the not too distant future, we will start leading mass rallies where people “are sitting next to each other.”

In addition, Trump assured that he is in high demand to resume the rallies because citizens “love what we are doing […] We have made the best deals in the history of this country. “

This afternoon’s event was titled “Opening America Again,” a sentence very similar to his presidential campaign slogan. During the session, Trump focused on promoting the advances that he considers the country has had against the COVID-19 under his command.

The president claimed to have received a phone call from South Korean President Moon Jae-in, in which he praised the work that United States has performed around the application of tests COVID-19.

“He congratulated us because our evidence is something never seen before,” Trump said of the conversation with the South Korean president. The Asian country has been a benchmark for the international community in managing the outbreak of coronavirus.

Once again, at the center of the presidential message this afternoon was the reopening of the country’s economy, as Trump invited various directors of companies that have resumed work.

The President was also confident that the coronavirus it will go. When questioned about the absence of a vaccine at present, he said that “it will go away, it will be eradicated” the coronavirus. Parallel, United States exceeded 60 thousand 846 deaths from COVID-19 this afternoon and reached a million 37 thousand 526 infections.

The event was the only appearance that Trump made this Wednesday, because for the fourth consecutive day, the White House response group did not offer a joint briefing on the progress of the pandemic in the country. On Monday, the White House stated that the presidential communication about the COVID-19 would change.