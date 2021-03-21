Trump will return to social networks with his own platform

15 minutes. Former US President Donald Trump plans to return “soon” to social networks with his own platform, after being banned from networks such as Twitter as a result of his followers’ assault on the Capitol on January 6.

In addition to his own social network, Trump could launch his own television network to attract the audience of Fox News, the first network to pin Joe Biden as the winner in the key state of Arizona on election night.

However, one of Trump’s advisers, Jason miller, explained this Sunday in the own Fox News that the main priority right now is social networks.

Trump “will be back on social media in two to three months with his own platform,” Miller said. He stressed that this will “completely redefine the game” and attract “tens of millions” of users.

Trump and his supporters denounce a bias in the main social networks even before the assault on the Capitol, events that left five dead and that penetrated deeply into the American political imagination.

After the assault, Trump was also expelled from Facebook and Instagram. Networks considered right-wing such as Gab and Parler also received their doses of criticism.

Since the change in the Presidency, on January 20, Trump drastically limited his public presence. He currently lives in his mansion in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

However, he maintains his pulse for control of the Republican Party with a view to a possible presidential candidacy in 2024.

“It already has more than 20 senators and more than 50 congressmen call or make a pilgrimage to Mar-a-Lago,” Miller said.

Trump’s adviser urged the media to “pay attention this Monday to Georgia” because Trump will have “huge new support.”