15 minutes. The president of the United States (USA), Donald Trump, will resume face-to-face meetings within the framework of his reelection campaign in two weeks, according to the campaign manager, Brad Parscale.

“The Americans are ready to return to action and that will be done by President Trump. ‘The great American return’ is real and the rallies will be huge. You will see the kind of crowds and enthusiasm that Joe Biden can only dream of,” Parscale told the CNN television network.

Trump, who will also be leading his first fundraising event later this week, has not held a rally since March, when the coronavirus pandemic stopped his face-to-face campaign events.

However, his campaign did not yet provide details on when or where the rallies will be held.

Threatening the NFL?

Donald Trump was ironic this Sunday with the NFL. He insinuated to the football league that if he would now see “good” if the players knelt during the National Anthem in protest at the death of George Floyd, in contrast to what happened four years ago with Colin Kaepernick.

“Could it be remotely possible that in Roger Goodell’s rather interesting declaration of peace and reconciliation he was hinting that it would now be alright for players to kneel, or not stand up, during the National Anthem, and therefore Do they not respect our country and our flag? “Trump wrote on his Twitter account.

This message from the president came after NFL commissioner Goodell admitted over the weekend that the league was wrong not to actively support the protests peaceful of their players against racial injustice.