15 minutes. The President of the United States (USA), Donald Trump, announced this Sunday that he ordered the withdrawal of the 3,900 National Guard reservists sent to the country’s capital to contain the protests.

“I just gave the order to the National Guard to start the withdrawal process from Washington, D.C., now that everything is under perfect control. They will go home, but they can come back quickly if we need them“So said the president on Twitter.

I have just given an order for our National Guard to start the process of withdrawing from Washington, D.C., now that everything is under perfect control. They will be going home, but can quickly return, if needed. Far fewer protesters showed up last night than anticipated! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2020

Some 3,900 National Guard reservists from 11 of the 50 US states were dispatched to the capital last weekend. In those days, the peaceful protests led to riots, looting and clashes with the security forces.

The goal of those reservists was assist Washington municipal police, which was overwhelmed.

In addition, 1,200 reservists of the Washington D.C. National Guard participated in the security contingent. These, for the moment, will continue to be active.

The US National Guard was born in 1636 as a militia. Currently, it is a volunteer force under the control of the governors. They usually activate this body to restore order in serious situations, such as disturbances and natural disasters.

Tension

In the case of Washington D.C., which has less autonomy than the states, the president has the ability to activate reservists from other states and send them to the city.

The presence of these troops on the streets of the capital caused tension between Trump and the mayor, the African-American Democrat, Muriel Bowser. This same Sunday, the official described the operation as an “invasion” during an interview on Fox.

Bowser had already asked Trump to withdraw the reservists. In many cases, they did not carry identification plates.

This Saturday, thousands of people took to the streets in Washington in the most massive protest since the murder, on May 25, of the African American George Floyd, suffocated by a white police officer.

The demonstration was carried out peacefully. There were dances, songs and artistic expressions. The security forces were in small groups with a relaxed attitude and without helmets or bulletproof vests, according to Efe.

In recent hours, Trump has mocked the protests and said there were fewer attendees than expected.

Organizers they wanted to reach a million people, the number that was reached with the Women’s March in January 2017, just after Trump’s inauguration.

There are no official figures on attendees, but The Washinton Post estimates that there were more than 10,000 people.