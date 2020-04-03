WASHINGTON, Apr 3 (.) – President Donald Trump will fight international collusion efforts in the energy market that could affect US producers, but the government cannot dictate decisions about oil production to companies, he said Friday. the White House economic adviser.

Larry Kudlow also argued in an interview on Bloomberg TV that he sees no reason why Trump’s talks with Saudi Arabia and Russia on oil would not “bear fruit,” amid a potential new global deal between OPEC and its allies to cut global oil supply.

When asked if US oil companies would be included in the production cuts, Kudlow said: “We do not dictate policies to our oil and gas sectors.”

“I think the oil companies, seeing a decrease in price, are going to cut production. That is common sense,” he added ahead of Trump’s scheduled meeting with oil company executives at the White House later on Friday.

Asked about government efforts on the oil issue amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kudlow defended Trump’s decisions.

“Any attempt at collusion by other countries inside or outside OPEC that appears to be damaging to American interests is something President Trump will immediately engage in to protect the economy,” he said.

(Report by Susan Heavey and Tim Ahmann; Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)