15 minutes. The President of the United States (USA), Donald Trump, flatly rejected the possibility of renaming the military bases that are named after Confederate commanders.

Trump pointed out on Wednesday that the “monumental and very powerful“Military bases named after Confederate commanders” have become part of a great American heritage and a history of victory and freedom. “

“The United States trained and deployed our heroes on these sacred grounds and they won two world wars“This was announced by Trump in a series of messages broadcast through his Twitter account.

“Therefore, my Administration will not even consider renaming these magnificent and legendary military installations. Our history as the largest nation in the world will not be altered“He said.” Respect our military! “

For his part, the Secretary of the Navy, Ryan McCarthy; and Defense Secretary Mark Esper were open to maintaining a “bipartisan conversation“about renaming the nearly dozen military installations named after Confederate commanders. This was reported by the CNN television network. Some of them are Fort Bragg, in North Carolina; Fort Hood, in Texas; and Fort AP Hill, Virginia.

The Confederation is mostly associated with the American Civil War, when the southern states separated from the rest of the country for various reasons, such as slavery (southern economic source) and the preservation of the rights of the states.

However, the death of African-American George Floyd at the hands of the Police sparked a wave of outrage and mass protests in the US and around the world. Protesters cry out for justice and criticize racial inequality. Furthermore, they are getting many to question the status quo in the US.