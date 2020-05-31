The President of United States (EU), Donald trump, lashed out this Sunday against the media for “promoting hatred and anarchy” and defended the work of the National Guard in front of the protesters.

“The Partial Media is doing everything possible to foster hatred and lawlessness. Just as everyone understands what they are doing, that they are FAKE NEWS and real bad people with a sickly agenda, we can easily work beyond of them through GREATNESS! “Trump said in Twitter.

Police and the military took control of Minneapolis this Saturday with heavy charges against those who defied the curfew and the journalists who covered the protests, as Efe found at the scene.

Minneapolis is the epicenter of protests against police brutality that have broken out in different parts of the country, after a black man, George Floyd, was killed by a white policeman in this town last Monday.

In his tweet thread, Trump congratulated the National Guard, a reserve corps deployed in Minnesota to help police contain the unrest.

“Congratulations to our National Guard for the great job they did immediately upon their arrival in Minneapolis, Minnesota, last night. The ANTIFA (anti-fascists) led the anarchists, among others, were quickly blocked. The Mayor should have done it the first night and there would have been no problems! ”

“The death of George Floyd on the streets of Minneapolis was a grave tragedy. It should never have happened. It has filled Americans all over the country with horror, anger, and grief.” pic.twitter.com/lirAMSv4Wo – The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 30, 2020

The president added that “other Democrat-led Cities and States should look at the total blockade of the Radical Left Anarchists in Minneapolis last night! The National Guard did a great job, and it should be employed in other States before it’s too much late!”.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced Saturday that he had ordered the mobilization of the entire state National Guard for the first time in its history to deal with the unrest.

General John Jensen, at the head of the National Guard in Minnesota, assured that by noon yesterday 2,500 troops of that force would be mobilized, although he stressed that they were not enough, for which they had requested “resources at the national level”.

In this regard, he revealed that he had requested assistance from the Pentagon and that he had held conversations with Defense Secretary Mark Esper: “We are looking at what resources we can have, whether they are intelligence or otherwise,” he said, without giving more details.

Trump has repeatedly been critical of the management of the mayor of Minneapolis, the Democrat Jacob Frey, who, he says, belongs to “the radical left”, and who has been asked to give a tough hand in the face of protests and altercations.

Aside from Minnesota, several states across the country activated the National Guard on Saturday to deal with civil unrest, including Georgia, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Colorado, Ohio and Utah, apart from the District of Columbia.

