President Donald Trump will give his great speech to officially accept the Republican Party nomination for the November elections on august 27 in the city of Jacksonville (Florida), instead of Charlotte (North Carolina) as planned.

The Republican National Committee, the party’s executive body, The new headquarters of the Republican convention announced this Thursday that it will no longer be in North Carolina because local authorities do not welcome a massive event amid the pandemic. of the coronavoirus.

The event will take place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville with a capacity for 15,000 people, according to the Republican Party, which did not detail what measures will be taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

Florida could be key to Trump’s reelection and it has a large population of Cuban and Venezuelan exiles, whom the president has tried to conquer since he took office in 2017 with harsh sanctions against the Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, and his Cuban counterpart, Miguel Díaz-Canel.

In 2016, Trump won Florida by a narrow 49% margin compared to 47.8% for then-Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton.

In a statement, the president of the Republican National Committee, Ronna McDaniel, recalled that Florida occupies a “very special place in the heart” of the president and, furthermore, “it could be crucial on the road to victory.”

“We hope to bring this great celebration and financial blessing to the Sunshine State – as Florida is known – in just a few short months,” McDaniel announced.

Each electoral cycle, the Republican Party and the Democratic Party hold conventions in which their candidates for the elections are officially announced.

They are usually great political parties that serve to promote the applicants, who give a great speech broadcast live on television throughout the country.

Democrats plan to hold their convention in the city of Milwaukee, Wisconsin between July 13 and 16, 2020, four months before the November 3 elections.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has already won the primary process to become the Democratic candidate and, in recent weeks, has grown in popularity, coinciding with the coronavirus crisis and protests against police brutality towards African Americans.

