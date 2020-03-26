The president, however, emphasized that the emergency measures “will end soon”, while acknowledging that the numbers are going to be “bad” in the coming days

Trump is between a rock and a hard place as tensions mount between those who argue that the country needs to get up and rush to avoid a deep depression, and medical experts who warn that, unless more drastic measures are taken, the cost of human lives will be catastrophic.

The president of United States, Donald trump, said yesterday Monday that he is considering lowering his government’s measures to stop the spread of the COVID-19 for the negative impact they are having on the economy.

In a press conference at the White House, Trump announced that on March 30, when the 15-day period that his government imposed to implement measures ends, he will study whether he continues in the same direction or takes a new direction.

The president, however, emphasized that the emergency measures “will end soon” and that “the remedy (by COVID-19) can not be worse than the disease, “while acknowledging that the numbers are going to be” bad “in the coming days.

“The US will be back – and soon – back to work. Very soon, much sooner than three or four months as some suggest. Much sooner. We cannot allow the remedy to be worse than the disease,” he said.

Our people want to return to work. They will practice Social Distancing and all else, and Seniors will be watched over protectively & lovingly. We can do two things together. THE CURE CANNOT BE WORSE (by far) THAN THE PROBLEM! Congress MUST ACT NOW. We will come back strong!

Among the measures the United States recommended to its citizens are working and schooling from home whenever possible, avoiding trips, not going to bars or restaurants and avoiding meetings of more than 10 people.

“This can create a much bigger problem than the problem we started with,” he said, insisting that the United States does not want “to lose companies or lose workers.”

The president also compared the deaths from the coronavirus with the accident rate on the road.

“Car accidents are far more than any number we’re talking about (about the coronavirus). That doesn’t mean we’re going to tell everyone to stop driving cars,” said the president.

AN EDUCATED CITIZENSHIP

What Trump anticipated is that despite the lifting of the strictest measures, citizens will have to continue complying with the new protocols for social distancing.

“Our country has learned many things during this period: social distancing, not fitting in,” said the president, confident that the Americans will act responsibly “because now there is a lot of discipline.”

Trump warned that the country must do “two things at the same time”, restart the economy and maintain this social distancing.

ALMOST HALF OF THE UNITED STATES, IN QUARANTINE

Six states – Michigan, Wisconsin, Massachusetts, Indiana, Oregon and West Virginia – joined Monday the other eight that have decreed in recent days the mandatory confinement of citizens in their homes, which affects a total of about 137 million of people, almost 42% of the population.

That proportion rises to 46% if you add the more than 5 million inhabitants of the towns that have ordered a quarantine on their own, such as Dallas County (Texas) and the cities of Philadelphia (Pennsylvania), Saint Louis ( Missouri) and Kansas City (Missouri).

The measures coincide with an acceleration of infections in the United States, where more than 40,000 people have contracted the new coronavirus and at least 550 have died (about 140 in the last 24 hours), according to official data.

“This week, things are going to get very bad. We really have to stay home,” US General Director of Public Health Jerome Adams told NBC News on Monday.

FOCUS ON NEW YORK

About half of the cases of COVID-19 in the United States they are in the state of New York, and a third of the total in New York City.

Dr. Deborah Birx, who coordinates the White House task force against the coronavirus, explained that about 28% of tests done in New York State give a positive result, in contrast to 8% of the rest of the country.

“Clearly, the virus has been circulating there for several weeks to have these levels of penetration into the community,” he said, noting that one in 1,000 New Yorkers is already infected.

THE FED ACT

The crisis and its harsh effect on economy They prompted an extraordinary announcement by the Fed, which stated that it will acquire unlimited Treasury bills and mortgage-backed securities to “maintain a normal functioning of the markets and an effective execution of monetary policy.”

The move was interpreted in the markets as a sign that central bankers consider this economic crisis worse than the 2008 recession, and want to prevent it from leading to a depression like the one in 1929.