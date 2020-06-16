In an attempt to pressure Berlin to increase its contributions to NATO, the United States government will leave only 25,000 soldiers

. –

United States.- President Donald trumpannounced Monday that it will withdraw from Germany « half » of that country’s troops and will leave only 25,000 there soldiers, in an attempt to pressure Berlin to increase your contributions to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

« Until they pay we are going to withdraw our soldiers, like half, and they will stay like 25,000 and we will see where we go from there, but Germany has become a defaulter. Why should we continue doing what we do if they they will not pay? « , said the president in declarations to the press.

Trump explained that there are currently 52,000 troops at German bases, a number that includes about 34,500. soldiers active, while the rest are civilian employees of the Department of Defense.

In early June, US media reported that the White House was drawing up a plan to take 9,500 out of 34,500. soldiers active in Germany and that, in addition, it was being evaluated to fix at 25,000 the maximum number of troops that can be sent at any time to that European country.

Then, The Wall Street Journal reported that the withdrawal was expected in September; but this Monday Trump did not advance any date for the beginning or end of the withdrawal and he did not explain whether those soldiers they will return to the USA or they will be destined for other European countries.

Efe asked for more details of the plan to the White House, the Pentagon and the State Department, who refused to give more information.

UNTIL BERLIN INCREASE YOUR CONTRIBUTION TO NATO

Trump assured that the troops will be reduced until Berlin increase defense spending relative to its gross domestic product (GDP) by up to 2%, a goal set by the Alliance countries at a summit in 2014 and which Germany has promised to comply by 2031.

Currently, the level of spending of Berlin it stands at 1.38% of its GDP, according to a report published by the NATO in December 2019.

The Barack Obama government (2009-2017) also urged its partners to meet that goal; but Trump has been especially belligerent with Germany and with his chancellor, Angela Merkel, with whom he does not have a good relationship.

« They are delinquent – Trump lashed – they owe billions of dollars and this has been for years, defaulters, so we are going to remove a number of soldiers, we are going to leave it at 25,000. And we will see. »

In his speech, Trump suggested that his decision seeks to punish Germany, while highlighting the contribution of the soldiers Americans to the local economy.

« Those soldiers they are well paid, they live in Germany, they spend vast amounts of money on Germany, the places around those bases are prosperous for Germany and Germany he keeps it, « he criticized.

RESPONSE OF THE GERMAN AMBASSADOR IN WASHINGTON

Shortly after the announcement, the Ambassador of Germany In Washington, Emily Haber reminded Trump that the US he has troops in his country to protect his own interests.

« The US troops are not there just to defend Germany. They are there to defend transatlantic security … They are there to project American power in Africa and Asia, » the diplomat said during a debate by Internet of ideas laboratory Council of Foreign Relations.

In the face of rumors about the possibility of Trump reducing the contingent in GermanyOther European politicians have already expressed concern that Washington’s withdrawal will allow the Kremlin to advance in Europe and, in addition, will affect US operations. in the Middle East and Africa.

The general secretary of the NATOJens Stoltenberg said last week that he had spoken to Trump on the phone, although he did not disclose the content of the call.

DISAGREEMENT WITHIN THE USA



Trump’s decision is also opposed by 22 lawmakers from his own party, the Republican, who last week asked him to reconsider his decision.

« The threats that Russia presents have not diminished, and we believe that signs of a weak US commitment to NATO will encourage further aggression and opportunism on the part of Russia, » congressmen, including Mac Thornberry, wrote in a missive to Trump. , the highest-ranking Republican on the House Armed Services committee.

Another of the voices that have expressed discontent is Lt. Gen. Frederick « Ben » Hodges, who was commander of US troops in Europe between 2014 and 2017.

Last week on Twitter, Hodges recalled that « American troops are not in Europe to protect Americans, but as part of the NATO to protect all its members « and stressed: » Europe allows United States project its power into the Middle East and Africa. «

Germany It is the country in Europe with the most American troops, followed by Italy, the United Kingdom and Spain.

The presence of the American troops in Germany it dates from the end of the Second World War (1939-1945) and, in times of the Cold War, they were considered as a containment force against the Soviet Union.