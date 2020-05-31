Minneapolis, United States

United States President Donald Trump has announced that he will include self-proclaimed organizations antifascists on the list of terrorist organizations in retaliation for the riots that occurred over the past two nights during protests over the death of an African-American citizen, George Floyd.

“United States of America is going to designate the ‘antifa’ as an Organization Terrorist“, Has published Trump through his official Twitter account.

The US president has also congratulated the National Guard “for their great work” in their deployment in Minneapolis, where Floyd’s death occurred and epicenter of the protests. The National Guard arrived Saturday night in the capital of Minnesota.

“The ‘antifa’ led by anarchists, among others, were stopped. The mayor should have done it the first night and there would have been no problem!” He argued.

Trump has thus warned “other cities and states governed by Democrats” of the “total closure imposed last night in Minneapolis by the anarchists of the left Radical. “” The National Guard did a great job and should be employed in other states before it is too late! “

In addition, Trump has blamed the media for “doing everything possible to foster hatred and anarchy“They are truly bad people with gross objectives,” he assured.

Death this week of George Floyd in Minneapolis after spending nearly nine minutes with his neck pinched by the knee of Police officer Derek Chauvin has sparked protests, riots and looting in the most populous city in the state of Minnesota, now under a state of emergency.

Throughout the nights of Friday and Saturday there have been protests and riots in some thirty cities in the country, which have resulted in three deaths and hundreds of detainees.

