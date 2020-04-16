The President of the United States affirmed that the data collected by his government suggest that “the whole country” has recovered from the spikes of new cases of coronavirus

Notimex –

The President of U.S, Donald trumpsaid today that Thursday will announce the guidelines to reopen the country’s economy and prevent propagation of the COVID-19 in the process.

In a press conference from the White House, Trump said that the data collected by his government suggests that “the whole country” has recovered from the spikes in new cases of coronavirus.

“These encouraging developments put us in a very strong position to finalize the new guidelines,” so that states relax measurements social distancing and thus resume economic activities paralyzed by the pandemic.

“We are going to announce the measures and talk about various states, it is very exciting […] We believe some states may open before the May 1 deadline. “

Trump added that the announcement will be made after he and Vice President Mike Pence speak to the governors. Governors are the ones who will individually decide how and when to reopen the entities, after a heated debate between them, public opinion and the president this week.

However, health experts have warned in recent days that the country needs to increase its ability to apply blood tests. COVID-19 and trace contacts before easing restrictions, in the face of pressure from President Trump to reopen the economy.

The World Health Organization (WHO) also warned on Tuesday that lifting confinement orders prematurely could be dangerous and called on countries to control the transmission of the virus before doing so, as the decrease in cases of COVID-19 it is very slow.

Business council members also told Trump that companies will not call their employees until health conditions are good, during a call earlier Wednesday.