Trump welcomes closing of case for payment of porn actress

Former US President Donald Trump on Friday thanked the closing of a case against him for the hidden payment of $ 130,000 to a pornographic film actress during the 2016 election campaign, from which he was victorious against the Democrat Hillary Clinton.

The Republican was satisfied today with the decision of the Federal Election Commission (FEC), which ended the investigation to determine if the Republican had violated the electoral law by not detailing the payment in the files of his presidential campaign.

“I thank the Commission for its decision to put an end to this chapter of false news,” said the former president.

The payment went to adult film star Stephanie Clifford, better known as Stormy Daniels. The actress then claimed that she had had a sexual relationship with Trump.

With the decision of the FEC, the former president (2017-2021) will not face any sanction.

Illegal contribution

By contrast, Michael Cohen, Trump’s attorney at the time the payments were made, pleaded guilty in 2018 to violating campaign finance laws and was sentenced to prison.

Among the charges against Cohen was one for paying the $ 130,000 he made in October 2016 to secure a nondisclosure agreement with Stormy Daniels.

Cohen said in his plea that the payment was made to influence the outcome of the election.

The complaint against Trump and his campaign was presented to the FEC by civil and democratic organizations. They argued that the payment, in addition to being hidden, represented an illegal contribution, well above the current limit of $ 2,700.

The FEC, currently made up of three Republicans and three Democrats, is an independent agency that enforces federal campaign finance laws.