15 minutes. US President Donald Trump acknowledged on Thursday that the country reached a “sad milestone” by exceeding 100,000 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic.

We have just reached a very sad milestone with the coronavirus pandemic deaths reaching 100,000. To all of the families & friends of those who have passed, I want to extend my heartfelt sympathy & love for everything that these great people stood for & represent. God be with you! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2020

Trump once again took the opportunity to point the finger at China, who he blames for not having managed the pandemic well given that the coronavirus appeared in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

“Throughout the world, coronavirus, a very bad ‘gift’ from China, continues to advance. It is not good,” he warned.

In early May, when the country already had more than a million confirmed cases and more than 64,000 deaths, Trump said that “hopefully” the United States would stay “below the 100,000 lives lost, which is, however , a horrible number. “

Self congratulation

The president, much criticized by some sectors of society and in particular by the Democratic Party for the management he is taking of the pandemic, congratulated himself this week for his way of acting against it, insisting on holding China accountable.

“For all the trashy politicians out there, if I hadn’t done my job well and soon we would have lost a million and a half or two million people, instead of the 100,000 that we seem to be losing,” he wrote on Twitter. .

As claimed, the death toll would be 15 or 20 times higher if its management had not been effective.

“I prevented entry into the country from China very soon! (…) I should have stopped at the place of origin, China, but I acted quickly and I have made good decisions,” he defended.