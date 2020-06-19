US President Donald Trump announced this Friday that he will again attempt to cancel the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) immigration program after the Supreme Court ruled against his first attempt on Thursday.

In a message through Twitter, the president indicated that « soon » they will send « improved documents » in which they will meet the requirements of the High Court, which agreed with the lawyers who defend the rights of nearly 650,000 undocumented youths who arrived in the country illegally from the hands of their parents and who are currently protected by this protection.