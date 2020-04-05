WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump warned on Saturday that the country could head into its “most difficult” weeks to date as deaths from the new coronavirus increase, but at the same time expressed growing impatience with social distancing regulations. and his enormous desire that the country resume activities and the paralyzed economy return to normal.

“There will be a lot of deaths, unfortunately,” Trump declared at a grim start to his daily press conference on the pandemic. “There will be deaths.”

Trump was joined by Vice President Mike Pence, the coordinator of the White House response to the coronavirus, Dr. Deborah Birx, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the federal government’s leading infectious disease expert. They all kept their distance from each other on the small stage.

Trump added a twist to his well-known promotion of a drug whose effectiveness in fighting the virus is not shown with certainty: He said he could start taking it preventively after consulting with his doctor, despite the fact that there is no evidence that it is used for that purpose either. .

The president had initially suggested that the country could resume activities for Easter, but retracted when he learned about the projections of the overwhelming death toll that will occur regardless of the closure and social distancing measures.

However, after the harsh national guidelines were extended to the end of April and the historic levels of unemployment and economic stagnation were known, Trump had spoken out in favor of resuming activities as soon as possible and on Saturday spoke to league leaders. sports on refilling the arenas and stadiums.

“This country was not designed to be paralyzed,” he said. “The cure cannot be worse than the problem.”

The number of infected in the United States exceeds 300,000 and the number of deaths is 8,100; more than 3,500 deaths correspond to the state of New York.

Much of the country is under orders to stay home, and the shutdown includes sports leagues that were among the first sectors to suspend activities due to the pandemic.

The Associated Press sports journalist Rob Maaddi in Indian Shores, Florida contributed to this report.