The US president said he was disappointed with China’s failure to contain the coronavirus, and that the pandemic had overshadowed January’s trade deal with Beijing.

United States President Donald Trump pointed to a further deterioration in his relationship with China over the new coronavirus, saying he is currently not interested in speaking to leader Xi Jinping, and even suggested that It could cut ties with the world’s second largest economy.

In an interview with Fox Business Network on Thursday, Trump said he was very disappointed with China’s failure to contain the disease and that the pandemic had overshadowed the January trade deal with Beijing, which it had previously proclaimed as a great achievement.

“They should never have let this happen. I signed a great commercial agreement, but now it doesn’t seem the same to me. The ink was barely dry and the plague broke out. And I don’t feel the same. “

Trump’s resentment spread to Xi, with whom the President of the United States has repeatedly said he has a good relationship. “Right now I don’t want to talk to him”, indicated the republican in the interview recorded on Wednesday.

Trump was asked about a Republican senator’s suggestion to deny American visas to Chinese students applying for fields related to national security, such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence.

“There are many things that we could do. We could do things. We could cut the whole relationship, “he replied.

Disappointed with china

Trump and his Republican supporters have accused Beijing of failing to alert the world to the severity and extent of the coronavirus outbreak, which has sparked a strong global recession and threatened its chances for re-election in November.

The coronavirus outbreak originated in Wuhan, China, in December and was quietly spreading as Washington and Beijing signed a Phase 1 trade deal hailed by the Republican president as a great achievement.

“I am very disappointed with China,” Trump said in an interview broadcast Thursday on Fox Business Network.

Under the Phase 1 deal signed in January, Beijing pledged to purchase additional US goods and services of at least $ 200 billion over two years, while Washington agreed to phase out tariffs on Chinese goods.

Even if United States intelligence agencies have said that the virus does not appear to have been created by humans. Or genetically modified, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in early May that there is “a significant amount of evidence” that the virus came from a laboratory in Wuhan. (Rts)