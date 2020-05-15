Trump warned he could cut bilateral relations with China

Donald Trump warned that could cut bilateral relations with China, for its management of the coronavirus pandemic, which erupted in that country in late 2019.

Miami World / Infobae

“There are many things we can do, we could cut the whole relationship“He said in an interview with Fox News, consulted for possible retaliation against Beijing.

China, a rising world power, was until a few months ago the main trading partner of the United States, only surpassed in 2019 by Mexico before the trade war that unleashed protectionist measures. According to Trump, cutting the link would be positive for the North American economy. “What would happen? Would we save 500 billion dollars?“He said, referring to the trade deficit he maintains with China, although the most recent annual figure is USD 345 billion.

The president stressed his good relationship with his counterpart Xi Jinping, but expressed his annoyance: “Now i don’t want to talk to him“

The coronavirus outbreak originated in Wuhan and it was spreading silently as Washington and Beijing signed a Phase 1 trade deal hailed by the Republican president as a great achievement.

“I am very disappointed with China,” Trump said in the interview. “They should never have let this happen. I signed a great commercial agreement, but now it doesn’t seem the same to me. The ink was barely dry and the plague broke out. And I don’t feel the same“

Under the Phase 1 deal signed in January, Beijing pledged to purchase additional US goods and services of at least $ 200 billion over two years, while Washington agreed to phase out tariffs on Chinese goods.

A Chinese state newspaper has reported that some advisers to the Beijing government were urging further talks, with the possibility that the deal would be invalidated, but Trump reiterated that he is not interested in renegotiating.

In the interview, which was taped on Wednesday, Trump focused more on China’s response to the outbreak than on the source of the disease.

“We have a lot of information, and it is not good. Whether it came from the lab or from the bats, it came from China, and they should have stopped him. They could have detained him, originally, “he said. “It got out of control,” he lamented.