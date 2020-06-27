© Copyright (c) 2020 Telemundo.

Trump wants to dismantle Obamacare. These would be the consequences in full pandemic

By Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar – The Associated Press

The Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as Obamacare, is once again endangered by President Donald Trump’s request that the Supreme Court suspend this 10-year-old benefit.

Trump and some Republican states demand that the highest court declare the Law unconstitutional, despite the United States experiencing the worst moment of the coronavirus health crisis. Democrat-led states, meanwhile, allege the petition is without merit.

Obamacare has divided Americans for years, despite the fact that has expanded medical coverage and protects people with pre-existing conditions. We explained to him what possibility there is of being repealed and what consequences it would have for its beneficiaries, especially in the context of the pandemic.

✔️ What will happen to Obamacare after Trump’s petition to the Supreme Court?

In the real world, very little will change immediately. Politically it is another story.

It is unclear whether the court will hear oral arguments before the November presidential election. A decision is not likely to be made this year, which means that will remain standing short term.

A doctor examines a patient at the Terra Nova Clinic in Oakland, California.

Even if a majority of the Supreme Court sided with Obamacare’s opponents, repealing the law would take a long time and be fraught with political risks. Many of the ACA provisions are popular, such as guaranteed coverage for people with pre-existing medical conditions and contraceptive coverage for women at no cost. Other benefits are connected to the health care system, such as changes in Medicare payments and improved legal authority against fraud.

On the political front, Trump’s relentless opposition to the ACA will energize Democrats ahead of the November election.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tabled a bill to expand this law, and it is expected to be voted on Monday. The goal is not so much to pass the legislation, as Pelosi’s bill will not pass the Senate, controlled by the republicans. His denial could be used by Democratic opponents in campaign ads this fall.

« God willing, the courts will do the right thing, but we just don’t know, » Pelosi said, « so we are preparing for what comes next. »

✔️ What has happened to Obamacare under the Trump mandate?

The law has held up remarkably well despite dramatic pronouncements by politicians from both parties.

Larry Levitt of the Kaiser Family Nonpartisan Foundation estimates that around 23 million people have health coverage thanks to it, almost the same amount as when former President Barack Obama left office.

That includes about 12.5 million covered by Medicaid expansions in most states and about 10 million through health insurance markets like HealthCare.gov, which offer individual taxpayer-subsidized plans.

According to Gallup, under the Trump Administration Americans have leaned in favor of the ACA or have narrowly divided views.

In contrast, during Obama’s last term, the public often leaned against the law. 52% approved ACA in March, while 47% was against it.

In 2017 there was a turning point, when Trump and the Republican Congress were unable to revoke Obamacare.

✔️ Does Obamacare make a difference during the coronavirus pandemic?

Coverage through ACA can be a lifesaver for people who lost their health insurance as a result of layoffs.

The Kaiser Family Foundation recently estimated that nearly 27 million people lost employer coverage due to pandemic-related layoffs, and nearly 80% would be eligible for Medicaid or an Obamacare plan with subsidized premiums.

The latest government figures show that enrollment on HealthCare.gov has grown by approximately half a million people during the pandemic.

✔️ What would happen to protections for people with pre-existing conditions if Obamacare is repealed?

That possibility is a source of anxiety for many Americans.

A survey by the Kaiser Foundation in January found that 57% are concerned that they or someone in their family will lose health insurance if the Supreme Court revokes the protections to ACA for people with pre-existing conditions. Under Obamacare, insurers cannot use someone’s medical history to reject or charge them more.

The Trump administration has argued in court that the constitutional flaws in the law would also involve its protections for people with pre-existing conditions.

However, Trump has promised that he will preserve those safeguards, without establishing a plan on how he would do so.

Some prominent Republicans say they never intended to undermine protections for people with pre-existing conditions when they voted to repeal Obamacare’s unpopular fines for the uninsured. That repeal is the main cause of the current court case, as opponents of the law argue that without the fines, the entire statute is declared unconstitutional.

Republicans have traditionally supported protections for people with pre-existing conditions, but with the limitation that people must maintain their coverage to qualify.

✔️ What does Joe Biden think of all this?

Biden supports the legislation that Obama signed, of whom he was a running mate.

The Democratic presidential candidate says that if he were elected president, he would rely on the ACA to extend coverage for everyone to the nation. Biden would increase health law subsidies for individual private plans, would end its Medicaid expansion and create a new Medicare-based « public option » alternative.

✔️ What is the state like in terms of access to health insurance?

With Trump, lat uninsured rate began to rise again. The economic shutdown to try to stem the spread of the coronavirus is likely to have made matters worse, but no government numbers are available to quantify the impact.

The Census Bureau reported last year that 27.5 million people, 8.5% of the population, lacked health insurance coverage in 2018. That was an increase of 1.9 million people without insurance, or 0.5 percentage points, since 2017.

It is unclear how many people who lost coverage from their employers in the pandemic have ended up without insurance.