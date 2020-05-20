15 minutes. The President of the United States (USA), Donald Trump, announced this Wednesday that he considers convening the G7 leaders in person for his annual summit in his country, as a sign of “normalization”. The meeting was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Now that our country is in ‘transition back to greatness‘I am considering reprogramming the G7, on the same or a similar date, in Washington DC, at the legendary Camp David “. This was said by Trump on his Twitter account, in reference to the presidential residence outside the American capital. .

“The other members are also starting their RETURN. So it would be a great sign for everyone – normalization!” He remarked.

The G7 leaders’ summit, which corresponds to host the US for occupying the group’s temporary presidency, was scheduled to take place from June 10 to 12.

Trump announced in April his face-to-face cancellation due to the rapid expansion and severity of the pandemic. He also said that it would be held virtually.

Downward coronavirus

Despite the fact that the rate of infections and deaths has begun to decline in the United States, the country remains the central focus of the pandemic, with more than 1.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 91,845 deaths, according to the count. independent from Johns Hopkins University.

The G7 is made up, in addition to the USA, of Japan, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Canada and Germany.

Global cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the World Health Organization (WHO) reached 4.69 million and the deaths are 315,131.

America, the most affected region, registers 2.08 million infections. It is followed by Europe (1.89 million) and the Middle East (346,000).

The USA remains the country with the highest number of cases, followed by Russia, the United Kingdom, Brazil and Spain. The situation of countries such as India or Peru is worrying, both of which are close to overcoming the barrier of 100,000 cases in their territory.