President Donald trump He said on Wednesday that he always weighs convening a Group of Seven summit in the United States with the leaders of the main world economies because it would be a “great sign for everyone” that things are returning to normal as it progresses. the coronavirus pandemic. Read: Credits at the ATM? Be careful

Trump had scheduled the Group of Seven summit June 10-12 at Camp David, the presidential retreat in Maryland, but in March announced that he would cancel the annual meeting due to the pandemic and that instead, the leaders would meet by video conference.

Now that our Country is “Transitioning back to Greatness”, I am considering rescheduling the G-7, on the same or similar date, in Washington, D.C., at the legendary Camp David. The other members are also beginning their COMEBACK. It would be a great sign to all – normalization! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)

May 20, 2020

However, Trump has recently pushed hard for economic activities to resume in the United States after many businesses closed to help contain the virus.

At the moment it was not clear how such a meeting would be organized on such short notice.

The White House’s formal preparations for the summit were suspended two months ago when it was canceled. Additionally, the Trump administration has maintained travel restrictions and quarantine requirements for travelers from Europe, where four of the G7 nations are.

Additionally, the United States and Canada have just agreed to keep their common border closed for non-essential travel until June 21.

Until at least June 8, the District of Columbia – where the US capital is located – remains under orders of social confinement, although the neighboring state of Maryland began easing restrictions on staying home last week. At the same time, the leaders of the group’s member countries are in various phases of reopening their activities.

A senior White House official said Trump is seriously considering rescheduling the summit sometime in June, likely towards the end of the month, either at the White House or at Camp David. The issue was discussed Wednesday morning during a call between Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss internal deliberations.

