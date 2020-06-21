© (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

President Donald Trump arrives on stage to speak at a campaign rally at the BOK Center, Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo / Evan Vucci) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

TULSA, Okla. – President Trump’s first rally in months, purporting to be a triumphant return to the campaign after the coronavirus forced national closings, began with a fizz on Saturday night, but the huge crowd he was anticipating in Tulsa did not materialized.

Although some supporters camped for days to land a seat, there were empty seats on the upper decks of the downtown stadium when Trump took the stage.

CONTINUE THE COVERAGE OF THE ELECTION

« We started! We started our campaign, » Trump said early in his speech. He called the crowd « warriors » for challenging « fake news » to attend his rally.

The Trump campaign tried to increase participation at the last minute, sending a text message saying « there is still room », but it did not help.

Trump had announced that he would give an opening speech outside the place where a crowd would appear to be gathering. Instead, there were only a few dozen, and workers began dismantling the expensive arena just after the president landed in Tulsa.

Tim Murtaugh, a campaign spokesman, excused the gap, alleging that « protesters interfered with supporters, including blocking access to metal detectors. » But local police said the entrance was blocked only briefly and no one was ever denied entry.

Low turnout in the state of Oklahoma may be a red flag for Trump’s re-election campaign, which currently lags behind Joe Biden, the possible Democratic candidate.

It is also a blow to a president who has the admiration of thousands of faithful followers. Trump has been eager to start holding rallies again after months of being locked up in the White House, as the coronavirus made public meetings unsafe. Before Saturday, he had promised a « wild night ».

For many in Tulsa it was a relief that no more people showed up. Public health officials had feared that a crowded arena would overload the spread of the virus, especially with many of Trump’s supporters downplaying the threat of the pandemic and refusing to wear masks.

Outbreaks of violence in the city were also expected when Trump’s opponents and supporters arrived in the city center.

The event recorded a tense moment outside the arena, when riot police stood on the sidelines as two men, one black and one white, began fighting.

Previously, some 30 protesters approached one of the security gates, chanting popular slogans from the left-wing movement known as antifa, and carrying anti-Trump posters and a banner saying « Revolution no less. »

Opponents were surrounded by a group of Trump supporters, who recorded them on their cell phones and sang « USA! »

Trump’s actions could increase racial tensions with his rally at a time when protests have spread across the country over the murder last month of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, by a white police officer in Minneapolis.

Tulsa was the site of a racial massacre in 1921, and leaders of the black community have called Trump’s visit an insensitive provocation, especially as it falls on the weekend of June 14, an annual commemoration of the end of slavery.